Trial set for January 2023 murder of tow truck driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date is set for the murder of a Topeka tow truck driver earlier this year.

A Shawnee County judge scheduled the February 12, 2024, trial at a hearing late last week for Wesley Rayton.

Rayton is charged with first-degree murder and multiple shooting charges for the January 31 murder of Michael Comp.

Topeka Police officers responded to the wrecked tow truck Comp was driving before hearing multiple witnesses describe shots being fired from an SUV. They found the SUV, and Rayton, shortly after.

