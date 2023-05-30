Tre Richardson ends time at Highland Park on a high note

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the most talented athletes in Northeast Kansas did it all for Highland Park.

Tre Richardson was an avid named 13 Sports called a lot on Kansas Prep Zone every Friday night for football and basketball. Richardson was a four sport athlete with the Scots, football, basketball, baseball and track.

Richardson competed at his last state track meet in Wichita and took home first place in the 100m dash (2x champ), first place in long jump, fourth in the 200m and second in triple jump. He also took third in basketball the last two seasons with Highland Park and was a Scholar Athlete for 13 Sports.

Richardson is committed to play football at Hutchinson Community College where he’ll begin offseason workouts on Wednesday. Topeka West’s Malachi Berg and former teammate who transferred to Lawrence Free State last year, Tyrell Reed will also be joining the Dragons.

He’s been a busy man in his time at Highland Park and said he wasn’t hard to juggle. He said his school work always came first and then focused on sports. There were parts of this season where Richardson wasn’t going to play basketball or baseball this season but wanted to give it ago with it being his final year in high school.

13 Sports asked Richardson to reflect on his time with the Scots.

”I feel like the culture of Highland Park left so I was doing everything I could to bring it back and a lot of people in the Class of 2023 wanted to being it back to Highland Park so we were doing everything we could to bring it back,” he said. “Everyone looks down on HP but it’s really not a bad school, you can go to college from HP anywhere.”

Richardson hopes the Class of 2023 made an impact and that the Scots will continue to grow within athletics.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.