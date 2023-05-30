Taylor Swift tickets to be raffled at railroad safety event in Topeka

KS OL prepares to host an event on June 3, 2023, to promote railway safety and raffle off...
KS OL prepares to host an event on June 3, 2023, to promote railway safety and raffle off Taylor Swift tickets.(KS OL)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide organization plans to raffle off tickets to see Taylor Swift as part of an event to promote railroad safety.

Kansas Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit public safety education and awareness organization, says that it will host an afternoon of free train rides at the Gage Park Mini Train, as well as a chance to win free tickets to see Taylor Swift perform on July 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We are so excited to be able to do this for the community. It should be a fun afternoon,” Jessica Mays, KS OL State Coordinator said. “Our goal is to raise awareness of rail safety through some fun, and what better way than on a mini train with the possibility of winning Taylor Swift tickets.”

KS OL said its only goal is to educate the community to help stop railroad track tragedies.

Recently, the organization noted that it partners with Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. to replace signage around the Gage Park mini-train.

“Gage Park is a unique opportunity for the community to learn about rail safety,” Mays said. “It’s a microcosm of crossings. A great place to teach young drivers to always slow down and yield at railroad crossings. To teach children how to cross the tracks safely and to never walk on railroad tracks.”

In Kansas, KS OL indicated it is illegal to be on railroad tracks and is considered criminal trespassing as trains travel at up to 90 mph and can take more than a mile to stop. The Federal Railroad Administration noted more than 10,000 people have died in the past decade due to railroad-related accidents.

KS OL noted that it has again partnered with SCP+R to give away free train rides between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. It will also raffle off a second pair of Taylor Swift tickets.

Details can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas
FILE
Investigation begins after shots fired near Highland Park area in Topeka
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road...
Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility

Latest News

FILE
Stormont Vail focuses on firearm safety ahead of Gun Violence Awareness Day
Trina Goss,, GO Topeka Director of Business and Talent Initiatives, was selected to participate...
GO Topeka director of business to participate in business leadership program
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Animal Control asking for info after kitten left at shelter door in sealed box
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Stolen motorcycle recovered along with drugs believed to belong to suspect