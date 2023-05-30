Taylor Swift tickets to be raffled at railroad safety event in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide organization plans to raffle off tickets to see Taylor Swift as part of an event to promote railroad safety.

Kansas Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit public safety education and awareness organization, says that it will host an afternoon of free train rides at the Gage Park Mini Train, as well as a chance to win free tickets to see Taylor Swift perform on July 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We are so excited to be able to do this for the community. It should be a fun afternoon,” Jessica Mays, KS OL State Coordinator said. “Our goal is to raise awareness of rail safety through some fun, and what better way than on a mini train with the possibility of winning Taylor Swift tickets.”

KS OL said its only goal is to educate the community to help stop railroad track tragedies.

Recently, the organization noted that it partners with Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec. to replace signage around the Gage Park mini-train.

“Gage Park is a unique opportunity for the community to learn about rail safety,” Mays said. “It’s a microcosm of crossings. A great place to teach young drivers to always slow down and yield at railroad crossings. To teach children how to cross the tracks safely and to never walk on railroad tracks.”

In Kansas, KS OL indicated it is illegal to be on railroad tracks and is considered criminal trespassing as trains travel at up to 90 mph and can take more than a mile to stop. The Federal Railroad Administration noted more than 10,000 people have died in the past decade due to railroad-related accidents.

KS OL noted that it has again partnered with SCP+R to give away free train rides between 2 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. It will also raffle off a second pair of Taylor Swift tickets.

