Sunflower Summer Program officially kicked off to promote learning and education

By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower Summer Program officially kicked off last Friday at many locations across Kansas.

Sunflower Summer is an educational program that promotes learning and family engagement during the summer by allowing Kansas families free access to museums, zoos, historic landmarks, outdoor locations, and other attractions. This year the Flint Hills Discovery Center and Sunset Zoo are Sunflower Summer locations.

Kansas residents with students enrolled in Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to access one (1) free ticket per child to more than 100 Kansas attractions, museums, zoos, and other venues. Students enrolled in 18-21 Transition Programs are also eligible for free tickets via the Sunflower Summer program.

Guardians can download the Sunflower Summer app free from either Google Play (Android) or Apple (IOS) app stores. To register an account, simply open the app and follow the prompts. Then it’s as simple as selecting your first attraction and then tap and go.

Via the Sunflower Summer app, each Kansas student, and their guardians (up to two adults) are provided one free visit to each participating attraction per year. The Sunflower Summer “Passport” (in the app) will be stamped, and the ticket will no longer be accessible.

”It brings in people that would have never come here otherwise people travel across the state of Kansas to visit these venues and have an inexpensive way to travel with their families over the course of the summer and its wonderful for us to have all these new guests,” said Mary Hildreth, guest services membership manager for the Discovery Center.

Additional local venues are the Midwest Dream Car Collection and Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan, and the Oz Museum in Wamego. A special event is an overnight campout at Milford State Park on June 2 and 3.

More information, including a full list of 2023 participating venues and a frequently asked questions section, is available on the program website, www.sunflowersummer.org.

