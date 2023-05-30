Stroke benches National Teachers Hall of Fame leader ahead of inductions

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stroke has benched the new leader of the National Teachers Hall of Fame as the organization prepares for a week full of induction ceremonies.

Just two weeks before induction week, KVOE reports that the National Teachers Hall of Fame has made some adjustments as final preparations are made without its new leader.

On May 24, the Hall of Fame Board of Directors announced that Executive Director Ralph Draper had suffered an “acute medical event.” However, Draper’s personal social media page said he had suffered a stroke.

Officials indicated that Draper has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering with family as they continue to support him.

According to KVOE, Hall of Fame staff will handle day-to-day operations as a week of inductions is scheduled for June 12 - 16 in Emporia.

The Board noted that Draper was named the new leader by interim director Ken Weaver about nine months beforehand. Weaver will remain as deputy director. Currently, no word has been given on when Draper is set to return to work.

