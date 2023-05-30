Stormont Vail focuses on firearm safety ahead of Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail will focus on firearm safety the entire month of June and even leading up to Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Stormont Vail Health says that its Trauma Services department is a strong advocate for prevention education with a major focus on firearm safety and violence prevention. Through funds from the Stormont Vail Foundation, the team is now equipped with gun locks and educational materials.

During June and throughout the rest of the year, Stormont Vail said the team will share this information at community and organization events. Those events include:

  • Friday, June 2 - National Gun Violence Awareness Day
    • Trauma Services will have a firearm safety/violence prevention booth set up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby. This will increase awareness, provide education and provide gun locks to visitors and team members.
  • Tuesday, June 13 - Violence Prevention and Safety: Our role as healthcare providers
    • Stormont Vail Grand Rounds will focus on the effort. Anne Buckland, BSN, RN, CEN, Violence and Injury Prevention Coordinator will present from noon to 1 p.m. in Centennial B in Pozez Education Center. Grand rounds are open to all healthcare providers and the community. It is free to attend and will be offered in person or over Zoom.
  • Saturday, June 17 - Walk with a Doc
    • Nason Lui, M.D., FACS, will lead the walk at Washburn University and will share information about firearm injury and violence. Free gun locks will be given out as the walk is held at 9 a.m. on the east side of Lee Arena.

In 2022, Stormont Vail noted that the Capital City recorded a total of 18 homicides. Just under 6 months into 2023, Topeka has already seen 17 homicides - 12 of which are associated with firearms.

Stormont Vail indicated that Topeka has also seen a rise in suicides - with firearm access being a contributing factor. The team is working to educate and prevent violence in the community, which will take everyone working together.

