Stolen school bus chase ends in Indiana cornfield

State police said the chase ended in a cornfield with the suspect in custody.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DECATUR CO., Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A stolen school bus chase that started in Cincinnati has ended with a suspect in custody and the vehicle sitting in an Indiana cornfield, Indiana State Police said.

The person driving the bus was the only one on board. No students were involved, said state police spokesman Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were chasing the school bus stolen around 10 a.m. local time Tuesday. The bus was stolen from Grand Avenue, near Westwood Avenue, in Cincinnati, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham.

The chase spanned several miles from Ohio to Indiana on Interstate 74 and onto county roads in Dearborn County, Decatur County and Shelby County, police said.

The bus ran into cornfields in the western portion of Decatur County.

No one was injured, but Wheeles said on Twitter that “multiple police vehicles and property were damaged during the pursuit.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

