Stolen motorcycle recovered along with drugs believed to belong to suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A stolen motorcycle was recovered in Manhattan over the weekend, as well as drugs and paraphernalia believed to belong to the suspect who stole it.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on May 23, officials received reports that a 2003 Kawasaki ZX900F2 motorcycle had been stolen from the 500 block of N. 5th St.

Then, on Friday, May 26, officials said they saw a suspect riding the motorcycle in the area of Casement Rd. After officials attempted to make contact with the driver, the suspect allegedly ditched the bike and ran.

RCPD said it was not able to find the suspect, however, officials did find marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia in a box on the motorcycle believed to belong to the suspect.

Officials noted that the bike was recovered from the 2100 block of Casement Rd. on Friday.

Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

