Statewide silver alert issued for man suffering dementia symptoms believed to be traveling

A Silver Alert has been issued statewide as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for...
A Silver Alert has been issued statewide as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for Leon Perkins, 89, of Wichita.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued statewide as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for an 89-year-old man from Wichita.

The KBI is requesting assistance from the public and the whereabouts of Leon Perkins, 89, of Wichita. He is described as a black male, five ft. five inches tall, weighs about 130 lbs., and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue-striped shirt.

According to the KBI, Leon has several medical conditions including symptoms of dementia, a pacemaker, and high blood pressure.

KBI officials believe he was last traveling on Highway 83 near Oakley, Kansas, in a tan 2005 Ford Taurus with a Kansas tag GAL.

KBI officials believe he was last traveling on Highway 83 near Oakley, Kansas, in a tan 2005...
KBI officials believe he was last traveling on Highway 83 near Oakley, Kansas, in a tan 2005 Ford Taurus with a Kansas tag GAL.(Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

If you have seen Leon Perkins or seen his vehicle, the public has been asked to call 911 immediately. For any other information about Perkins’ whereabouts, call the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track and Field Stadium
2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results
(File)
Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas
FILE
Investigation begins after shots fired near Highland Park area in Topeka
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 27th, in Wyandotte...
One dead following motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County

Latest News

Kansans paused Monday to reflect and remember those who have served and protected our freedom...
Local cemeteries honor veterans on Memorial Day
Kansans paused Monday to reflect and remember those who have served and protected our freedom...
Local cemeteries honor veterans on Memorial Day
Salute Our Heroes: Retiring Topeka High principal put students first
Salute Our Heroes: Retiring Topeka High principal put students first
The Combat Air Museum held its 4th annual Memorial Day salute to veterans, Monday.
Combat Air Museum sounds Taps in remembrance of lives lost