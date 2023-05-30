Statewide silver alert issued for man suffering dementia symptoms believed to be traveling

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Silver Alert has been issued statewide as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for an 89-year-old man from Wichita.

The KBI is requesting assistance from the public and the whereabouts of Leon Perkins, 89, of Wichita. He is described as a black male, five ft. five inches tall, weighs about 130 lbs., and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue-striped shirt.

According to the KBI, Leon has several medical conditions including symptoms of dementia, a pacemaker, and high blood pressure.

KBI officials believe he was last traveling on Highway 83 near Oakley, Kansas, in a tan 2005 Ford Taurus with a Kansas tag GAL.

If you have seen Leon Perkins or seen his vehicle, the public has been asked to call 911 immediately. For any other information about Perkins’ whereabouts, call the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407.

