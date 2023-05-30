Shockwave plans full slate of summer aqua fitness classes at Shawnee Co. pools

Shockwave Aqua Fitness has a summer kickoff class 7:15 pm. Friday, June 2 at Shawnee North Aquatic Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Summer time means pool time - and not just for the kids!

Adults can get in on the fun with special classes at several of Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec’s pools and aquatic centers.

Sharlie Peterson with Shockwave Aqua Fitness, which puts on the classes, visited Eye on NE Kansas to dive into the details.

A Summer Kickoff Class starts things off. It’s coming up at 7:15 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Shawnee North Aquatic Center. Sharlie said it will be a beginner-type style, suitable for everyone.

Regular classes begin June 5 and take place at Shawnee North, Blaisdell, Hillcrest, Midwest Health Aquatic Center, and Rossville. Cost is $7 per class, or you may purchase a ShockPass punch card, which offers reduced class fees.

Shockwave Aqua Fitness Summer Schedule

Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center

Monday: 10 a.m. Aqua Jam

Tuesday: 10 a.m. Aqua HIIT, 11 a.m. Aqua Jump

Wednesday: 10 a.m. Wall Werk

Thursday: 10 a.m. Body Shock, 11 a.m. Aqua Jump

Friday: 10 a.m. Lazy Boot Camp

Saturday: 9 a.m. Aqua Strong, 10/11 a.m. Aqua Jump

Blaisdell Aquatic Center

Monday: 7:15 p.m. Aqua Jam

Tuesday: 7:15 p.m. Triple Threat

Wednesday: 7:15 p.m. Aqua HIIT

Hillcrest Pool

Monday: 6:15 p.m. Aqua Strong

Tuesday: 6:15 p.m. Aqua HIIT

Wednesday: 6:15 p.m. Stacked

Thursday 6:15 p.m. Aqua Jam

Midwest Health Family Aquatic Center

Monday/Wednesday: 7:15 p.m. Wave Runner

Rossville Pool

Monday: 6:15 p.m. Aqua Strong

Wednesday: 6:15 p.m. Aqua HIIT

