Shockwave plans full slate of summer aqua fitness classes at Shawnee Co. pools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Summer time means pool time - and not just for the kids!
Adults can get in on the fun with special classes at several of Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec’s pools and aquatic centers.
Sharlie Peterson with Shockwave Aqua Fitness, which puts on the classes, visited Eye on NE Kansas to dive into the details.
A Summer Kickoff Class starts things off. It’s coming up at 7:15 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Shawnee North Aquatic Center. Sharlie said it will be a beginner-type style, suitable for everyone.
Regular classes begin June 5 and take place at Shawnee North, Blaisdell, Hillcrest, Midwest Health Aquatic Center, and Rossville. Cost is $7 per class, or you may purchase a ShockPass punch card, which offers reduced class fees.
Shockwave Aqua Fitness Summer Schedule
Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center
Monday: 10 a.m. Aqua Jam
Tuesday: 10 a.m. Aqua HIIT, 11 a.m. Aqua Jump
Wednesday: 10 a.m. Wall Werk
Thursday: 10 a.m. Body Shock, 11 a.m. Aqua Jump
Friday: 10 a.m. Lazy Boot Camp
Saturday: 9 a.m. Aqua Strong, 10/11 a.m. Aqua Jump
Blaisdell Aquatic Center
Monday: 7:15 p.m. Aqua Jam
Tuesday: 7:15 p.m. Triple Threat
Wednesday: 7:15 p.m. Aqua HIIT
Hillcrest Pool
Monday: 6:15 p.m. Aqua Strong
Tuesday: 6:15 p.m. Aqua HIIT
Wednesday: 6:15 p.m. Stacked
Thursday 6:15 p.m. Aqua Jam
Midwest Health Family Aquatic Center
Monday/Wednesday: 7:15 p.m. Wave Runner
Rossville Pool
Monday: 6:15 p.m. Aqua Strong
Wednesday: 6:15 p.m. Aqua HIIT
