Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars

Fabian Tinajero
Fabian Tinajero(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road rage incident including a pickup truck and a family of four on an ATV ended with one Topeka man’s arrest over the weekend.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that just before midnight on Saturday, May 27, officials were called to the 8200 block of SW 10th St. with reports of a disturbance that involved a firearm.

When officials arrived, they said they found a family of four had been riding a 2023 Polaris Rzr ATV when a suspect, later identified as Fabian R. Tinajero, 50, of Topeka, drove his pickup truck next to them and threatened them with a gun.

Deputies said they were able to find Tinajero and a search warrant was executed. During the warrant, a gun that matched the description given by the family of victims was found and seized.

Tinajero was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released later on Sunday after his $25,000 bond was posted. A court appearance has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 23.

