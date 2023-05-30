Ravenwood Lodge hosting free Youth in the Outdoors Day

Youth in the Outdoors Day sponsored by Justin Corbet Shooting Sports Foundation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 at Ravenwood Lodge, 10147 SW 61st St.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ravenwood Lodge, just outside Topeka, is inviting young people to get in touch with the great outdoors.

Their Justin Corbet Shooting Sports Foundation ‘Youth in the Outdoors Day’ is Saturday, June 3.

Bev Corbet visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details. The event is among events and grants the foundation supports in memory of her son, Justin, who died in a vehicle accident when he was 23 years old. Bev said he loved the outdoors, so they want to pass that love along to children.

Youth in the Outdoors Day is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Ravenwood Lodge, 10147 SW 61st St. Children ages 6 to 16 may enjoy a variety of free activities including fishing, archery, clay target shooting, turkey calling, water fowl calling and hunter safety. No pre-registration is required, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

