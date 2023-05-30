Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested following a brief mid-morning standoff in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, officials had attempted to locate a man wanted in connection to several personal felonies after he arrived at a home in the 2200 block of SW Plass Ave.

When officials arrived, they said the suspect exited the home armed with a handgun. He retreated back inside the home while officials called for more resources. He had briefly barricaded himself inside the home, however, around 10:15 a.m., the man turned himself over.

TPD has not released the suspect’s identity but he has been arrested and was taken to the Law Enforcement Center while the case remains under investigation. Further updates are expected.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

