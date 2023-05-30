Marcus Garrett to join KU alumni team for The Basketball Tournament

Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ alumni team called Mass Street is assembling quite the roster so far.

TBT announced on their Twitter account Tuesday morning that Garrett has signed with Mass Street.

Mass Street’s TBT Twitter account posted “We got better today.” in reply to TBT’s original tweet.

Garret joins Thomas Robinson, Keith Langford and Tyshawn Taylor as the players. The Morris brothers will serve as the head coach. Competition begins late July.

