Marcus Garrett to join KU alumni team for The Basketball Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ alumni team called Mass Street is assembling quite the roster so far.

TBT announced on their Twitter account Tuesday morning that Garrett has signed with Mass Street.

The @kuhoops alumni team keeps adding LEGENDS‼️



Marcus Garrett has signed on with @massstreettbt for TBT2023🔴🔵



🎟️TICKETS TO SEE @ImMarcusGarrett AND THE REST OF THE TEAM PLAY IN KANSAS: https://t.co/VOtBl3ayN9 pic.twitter.com/edbk7wnSAe — TBT (@thetournament) May 30, 2023

Mass Street’s TBT Twitter account posted “We got better today.” in reply to TBT’s original tweet.

Garret joins Thomas Robinson, Keith Langford and Tyshawn Taylor as the players. The Morris brothers will serve as the head coach. Competition begins late July.

