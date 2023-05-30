Man injured in Monday night crash on North Topeka highway

A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night...
A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on N.W. US-24 highway about a quarter-mile east of Goodyear Road in North Topeka, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on a North Topeka highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. on N.W. US-24 highway, about a quarter-mile east of Goodyear Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997 Buick Park Avenue car was eastbound on US-24 when it left the roadway and entered the grassy median.

The car then entered back onto eastbound US-24 before striking the bridge guardrail on the right -- or south -- side of the roadway.

The Buick then crossed back across both eastbound lane and struck the guardrail on the left side of the roadway.

The Buick then came to rest against the left guardrail.

The driver, Steven D. Steffe, 62, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said Steffe, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas
FILE
Investigation begins after shots fired near Highland Park area in Topeka
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road...
Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
Storm chance this afternoon
A Silver Alert has been issued statewide as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for...
Statewide silver alert issued for man suffering dementia symptoms believed to be traveling
Kansans paused Monday to reflect and remember those who have served and protected our freedom...
Local cemeteries honor veterans on Memorial Day