Man injured in Monday night crash on North Topeka highway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night on a North Topeka highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. on N.W. US-24 highway, about a quarter-mile east of Goodyear Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1997 Buick Park Avenue car was eastbound on US-24 when it left the roadway and entered the grassy median.

The car then entered back onto eastbound US-24 before striking the bridge guardrail on the right -- or south -- side of the roadway.

The Buick then crossed back across both eastbound lane and struck the guardrail on the left side of the roadway.

The Buick then came to rest against the left guardrail.

The driver, Steven D. Steffe, 62, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said Steffe, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

