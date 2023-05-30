Local cemeteries honor veterans on Memorial Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans paused Monday to reflect and remember those who have served and protected our freedom and our nation.

Two local cemeteries paid tribute to the lives of veterans lost.

The Kansas Veteran’s Cemetery began Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 with the Junction City High School JROTC posting the colors.

Governor Laura Kelly gave remarks followed by the guest speaker, Captain Luke Admerie.

“Today is a salute to those members of the armed forces that risked everything defending our freedoms,” said Gov. Kelly.

The placing of the wreath ceremony was followed by roll call and the laying of carnations.

Many say it’s important to recognize the families of those that sacrificed their lives.

“I’ve never lost a member in battle but I would think that it’s calming to them to know that we didn’t forget. Nobody here forgot because we’re here to honor them so I would hope the families they have that rest, that peace to know that they’re not alone,” says Captain Admerie.

The fallen were also remembered at the Fort Riley Post Cemetery, with remarks from Commander Sergeant Major Christopher Mullinax and Senator Roger Marshall.

“We know words never express the hurt you feel and the emptiness created by the loss of your loved one but I want each of you to know that you’re still part of this family. Here at Fort Riley we never forget the sacrifice of your loved one and you’re always welcome here,” said Sen. Marshall.

A wreath was laid by Senator Marshall following Taps and a three-volley salute.

“The community came together and its a reminder to us that our families have sacrificed but that it means something to them and that they took the time out of their day to remember. For us its 20 years and they’re still here to show their support and their love for all of our soldiers,” said Sierra Herring, who remembered the life of her husband.

