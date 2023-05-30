Lake Shawnee road to close as crews replace drainage tube

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A road near Lake Shawnee is set to close for about two days as crews replace a drainage tube.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation announced on Tuesday, May 30, that East Edge Rd. will be temporarily closed between Corco and Tinman Circle.

Officials noted the 2-day closure is needed to replace a drainage tube beneath EastEdge Rd. Barricades will be erected at Croco Rd. and just east of Tinman Circle.

Crews indicated that Tinman Circle will remain open during construction and will be accessible through SE 37th between Croco and East Edge.

Officials also said the Lake Shawnee Trail will remain open during the construction project.

