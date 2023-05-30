Kansas State’s Jerome Tang to headline Greater Wichita Sports Banquet

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - The Wichita Sports Commission announced today that Kansas State University Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jerome Tang will be the featured speaker at this year’s Greater Wichita Sports Banquet, held June 29th in Wichita. This year’s sports banquet will be presented by Hellas.

“We’re thrilled to have Coach Tang join us for this year’s Sports Banquet,” said Sports Commission president Kevin Jenks, “After all the success in his first year at K-State, leading the team to the Elite 8 in this year’s March Madness, we look forward to hearing Coach Tang’s story.”

The Greater Wichita Sports Banquet has been hosted by the Sports Commission since 1998 and honors local high school, college and professional athletes for their accomplishments. It is also the home of the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award, whose namesake will be in attendance to present this year’s award.

“Having been a former athletic director and coach in the Wichita Public Schools for over 25 years, it is an honor as the Vice President for Hellas Construction to partner with Wichita Sports Commission to recognize the achievements of local athletes and coaches,” said Michelle Kuhns, Hellas Regional VP Central Region, “Through partnerships and affiliations Hellas has developed valuable relationships with organizations dedicated to positively impacting their communities.”

The awards to be presented at the Greater Wichita Sports Banquet, presented by Hellas, are:

• Lynette Woodward High School Female Athlete of the Year

• Barry Sanders High School Male Athlete of the Year

• High School Coaches of the Year

• Junior College Female Athlete of the Year

• Junior College Male Athlete of the Year

• College Female Athlete of the Year

• College Male Athlete of the Year

• Professional Athlete of the Year

• Gene Stephenson Coach of the Year

• Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year

• Robert E. “Bob” Hanson Impact Award

The Greater Wichita Sports Banquet will be held at the Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Wichita. Tickets will go on sale to the public on June 14.

