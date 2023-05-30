Kansas, Missouri stars set for Women’s College World Series

Local natives set for trip to Oklahoma City on the big stage
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) carries the championship trophy toward the Oklahoma fans as the...
Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo (78) carries the championship trophy toward the Oklahoma fans as the team celebrates after defeating Florida State in the final game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The stage is set for the 2023 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The top eight teams includes a dominant Oklahoma squad looking to repeat within their own state lines. Additionally, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Washington, Alabama, Utah and Stanford are in the hunt.

The bracket is split into two brackets of four in a double elimination tournament, with the winners of each side facing off to crown a champion in a best-of-three series.

The hunt for number one begins out of Oklahoma City on June 1 and will run until June 9 if necessary. With a treat on deck, here are the local natives to watch in the big dance:

No. 9 Stanford Cardinal

Ellee Eck, Andale High School (Andale, Kan.)

Alana Vawter, Staley High School (Kansas City, Mo.)

NiJaree Canady, Topeka High School (Topeka, Kan.)

Bracket No. 2

No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Tatum Clopton, Lawrence Free State High School (Lawrence, Kan.)

No. 7 Washington Huskies

Avery Hobson, Belton High School (Belton, Mo.)

Kinsey Fiedler, Lee’s Summit North High School (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)

Day one of the Women’s College World Series takes place June 1 and will begin at 11 a.m. running through June 9 if needed, all on ESPN or ABC.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabian Tinajero
Road rage incident including family on ATV ends with Topeka man behind bars
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man
Authorities investigating the Emporia Middle School dance incident conclude that four juveniles...
Four juveniles made false reports in Emporia Middle School dance incident
Anonymous sources told 13 News that this sudden change has left them feeling uneasy and...
Post office closure surprises staff and customers
Officers served a search warrant Wednesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics...
Officers serve search warrant Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Kansas State's Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) reacts in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
Nae’Qwan Tomlin will return to K-State next season
Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an...
Former KU center Ernest Udeh Jr. commits to TCU
American Football
Select game times announced for KU, K-State football
New Hayden boys basketball coach Trey Brown comes over form Cair Paravel
Shawnee Heights alum Trey Brown excited for opportunity at Hayden
Wamego preparing to play in Dominican Republic
Wamego baseball and softball to play in Dominican Republic next year