Kansas ag producers urged to check mental health as awareness month closes

FILE
FILE(KAUZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Agriculture producers in Kansas have been urged by officials to check their mental health as Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close.

As Mental Health Awareness Month closes, the Kansas Department of Agriculture wants to remind those in the agriculture community that mental health is a year-round priority. As farmers and ranchers face pressure from daily challenges and unpredictable patterns in weather and commodity market prices, added stress can be hard to manage.

Several years prior, the KDA said it and agriculture partners developed a website to provide resources and support for those dealing with ag-related stressors. That website can be found HERE.

Officials noted that the site serves as a resource for those who struggle with issues that range from mental health, anxiety, substance abuse and food insecurity. Visitors can also find information about financial counseling, legal aid, disaster recovery and more.

As more tools are developed, KDA indicated that the website will continue to be updated and will serve as a hub of current information and resources. For example, it collaborated with Kansas Corn to add a section on mental health providers with agriculture-specific experience - Ag Aware.

The KDA said the site features resources and support for every member of the family, from teens to seniors. Unique resources are also available to help farmer veterans who face issues that also come with being a military veteran.

“The purpose of this website is to help care for and assist Kansas farmers and ranchers in their well-being,” Beam said. “We encourage all Kansans to care for themselves and their neighbors in difficult times, and this site provides information about the resources available in communities across the state.”

Officials noted that they are committed to serving Kansas farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and their customers. They have made it a priority to provide aid and support to those battling ag-related stress and mental health challenges.

