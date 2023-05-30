K-State’s Pete Hughes reacts to NCAA Regional snub

K-State’s coach Pete Hughes competes against TCU during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball...
K-State’s coach Pete Hughes competes against TCU during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on May 29, 2021.
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 30, 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After Kansas State did not make the NCAA Regional, it’s sparked some anger within the program.

Wildcats head coach released a statement Tuesday afternoon on social media:

The full statement reads, “The Division I Baseball Committee and the system failed K-State, our program and our seniors. It was obvious that the committee over-emphasized the RPI - a flawed metric. The Regional disparities of the RPI are glaring and still were used as a tool to form, shape and make decisions. The most important criteria, that has “zero” gray area is head-to-head competition. It’s definitive - someone wins and someone loses. We were left out in the place of two teams that we finished ahead of in overall conference play and also two teams we beat head-to-head. Why play games if the records are not valued. When did we stop rewarding winning? It’s inexplicable and disappointing. Our players and community deserved better.”

Several players and Director of Athletics weighed in on this snub:

Kansas State were among the final four out of the 64 team tournament. The last time K-State made a regional was back in 2013. The Wildcats finished 35-24 and 13-11 in conference play.

Kansas State made it to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament but lost to TCU who went on to become the Big 12 champions.

