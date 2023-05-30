K-State’s Pete Hughes reacts to NCAA Regional snub

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After Kansas State did not make the NCAA Regional, it’s sparked some anger within the program.

Wildcats head coach released a statement Tuesday afternoon on social media:

The full statement reads, “The Division I Baseball Committee and the system failed K-State, our program and our seniors. It was obvious that the committee over-emphasized the RPI - a flawed metric. The Regional disparities of the RPI are glaring and still were used as a tool to form, shape and make decisions. The most important criteria, that has “zero” gray area is head-to-head competition. It’s definitive - someone wins and someone loses. We were left out in the place of two teams that we finished ahead of in overall conference play and also two teams we beat head-to-head. Why play games if the records are not valued. When did we stop rewarding winning? It’s inexplicable and disappointing. Our players and community deserved better.”

Several players and Director of Athletics weighed in on this snub:

Couldn’t agree more. A selection system that needs to be changed so the main decision point is not just RPI. @KStateBSB deserved to be in a clearly a regional team. https://t.co/sRdGf3HxmE — Gene Taylor (@KSTATEADGT) May 30, 2023

I’ll run through a wall for Coach Hughes! I want to thank @KStateBSB @HughesMas @austinwates @Connolly_10 , all my teammates and everyone else on the staff for receiving me with open arms! Best decision I’ve made in my life was coming to Manhattan, KS. Forever a Wildcat 💜

10 out https://t.co/SYt3BSSEpC — Chamo (@robertopena99) May 30, 2023

Kansas State were among the final four out of the 64 team tournament. The last time K-State made a regional was back in 2013. The Wildcats finished 35-24 and 13-11 in conference play.

Kansas State made it to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament but lost to TCU who went on to become the Big 12 champions.

