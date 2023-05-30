Investigation opened after Manhattan teens report rape

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two teenage girls reported a man they knew raped them in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, May 26, officials received reports of rape in Manhattan.

Officials noted that a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old girl both reported a 39-year-old man they knew had raped them.

RCPD did not say any arrests in the case had been made and have not released the suspect’s identity.

Due to the nature of the crime, officials said they would not release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas
FILE
Investigation begins after shots fired near Highland Park area in Topeka
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road...
Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility

Latest News

FILE
Kansas ag producers urged to check mental health as awareness month closes
Midday in Kansas
Two University of Kansas research projects were selected to receive the 2023 J.R. and Inez Jay...
KU research award recipients working toward new vaccines
FILE
Mid-morning Central Topeka standoff leads to arrest of one man