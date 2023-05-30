Investigation opened after Manhattan teens report rape

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two teenage girls reported a man they knew raped them in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, May 26, officials received reports of rape in Manhattan.

Officials noted that a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old girl both reported a 39-year-old man they knew had raped them.

RCPD did not say any arrests in the case had been made and have not released the suspect’s identity.

Due to the nature of the crime, officials said they would not release any further information.

