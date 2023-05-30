I-35 KTA project approved to make drainage improvements in Sumner County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - An I-35/KTA project was approved to make drainage improvements in Sumner County.

Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) announced a bid has been approved and the contract awarded for Contract 7730.

According to KTA, Contract 7730 is for drainage improvements along I-35/KTA in Sumner County near mile marker 15. The contract was awarded to Alan’s Excavating, Inc., from Augusta, Kan., for the bid amount of $684,283. The contract work schedule specifies the project can begin in July 2023 and shall be completed before July 2024.

Kansas Turnpike Authority noted construction details will be available closer to the start date on https://www.ksturnpike.com/ with updates on this and other projects published monthly in KTA’s electronic newsletter.

