City of Topeka moving forward with potential purchase of Hotel Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a special meeting by the City of Topeka’s governing body, the city is taking steps to purchase Hotel Topeka.

The governing body voted 7-2 to move forward with negotiations Hotel Topeka. According to the city, the hotel was set to go to auction next week.

“When we learned that Hotel Topeka was going to auction, we saw an opportunity to strengthen our tourism economy and attract convention business we know we’re currently losing to other communities,” said Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade. “The city will look to experts to develop a holistic approach, along with private sector partners, to re-develop the hotel, to ensure we’ll have a successful and attractive convention center for many years to come.”

Council members Sylvia Ortiz and Christina Valdivia-Alcala voted against the purchase. Both said they had several concerns.

“The longer we discussed this, the more questions I had,” Ortiz said during an open discussion that followed an approximately 90-minute executive session that was not publicly show.

Council member Tony Emerson, who seconded Mayor Mike Padilla’s motion to pursue the purchase, said he understood their sentiments, but felt it best to move forward.

“It’s not a slam dunk for me, but given the alternative and the strategic location of this asset, I will vote in favor of this,” Emerson said, “but I share the misgiving of my colleagues.”

Based on data provided to Visit Topeka, president Sean Dixon said that if the hotel is redeveloped, by 2027, the Hotel Topeka will sell close to 50,000 room nights a year. This would generate an estimated annual sales tax revenue of nearly $1 million, an estimated $440,000 in annual Transient Guest Tax (TGT) revenue, and contribute to an overall economic impact of visitor spending tied to the hotel with an estimated $20 million annually.

The City of Topeka also states that the property purchase is not final at this point. Tuesday’s action allows the city to make an offer for the hotel.

“The action taken by the Governing Body today demonstrates to the community that we are a government of possibilities. In the past, we’ve seen economic development opportunities slip through our fingers, and this is a time for us to take control of our own future, and look at our community health as a whole,” said Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla. “This is a group effort to showcase our city as a place that is looking to the future, to become a place of choice for conventions that we have already lost.”

The purchase price for the property will not be disclosed at this time. However, if the sale goes through, the city, in consultation with the governing body, private partners, and industry experts, will determine how to redevelop the property best.

“We know that hotels and convention centers can have a massive economic impact on a destination. In the first quarter of 2023, Topeka sold more hotel rooms than the first quarter of 2008, which was a record year. Our current success is thanks to incredible sporting events, a full legislative session, and great leisure activities and events. However, we continue to lose meetings and conventions from groups concerned about the condition of the Hotel Topeka. Today, the City of Topeka has stepped up and ensured that our future as a convention destination isn’t left to chance,” said Sean Dixon, President of Visit Topeka.

The Hotel Topeka’s address is located at 1717 SW Topeka Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.