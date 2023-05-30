Here’s how to celebrate the season finale of ‘Ted Lasso’ KC style

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As season three of the hit Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” comes to a close tomorrow night, fans can immerse themselves into Lasso’s world right here in Kansas City.

Crane Brewing Co. in Raytown, Missouri, opened Saturday as a “Ted Lasso” themed pop-up bar and will remain open until June 2. Tomorrow night, the pop-up bar – dubbed “A.F.C. Raytown,” a show reference – will show the season three finale at 7 p.m. with free, catered food from Arthur Bryant’s at 6.p.m. while supplies last.

The Kansas City-based barbeque restaurant is referenced multiple times throughout the show along with other references to Kansas City native and Arthur Bryant’s superfan Jason Sudeikis’s hometown.

The pop-up bar is decked out in Lasso-themed decor and serves themed cocktails inspired by the show and its characters. The bar also offered limited-edition T-shirts emboldened with Arthur Bryant’s logo and hosted activities such as a trivia night, photo opportunities with iconic show sets and games on a mini soccer field.

A.F.C. Raytown, a "Ted Lasso" themed pop-up bar in Raytown, Missouri, serves themed cocktails. (Crane Brewing/Twitter)

The bar does not take any reservations and operated on a “first come, first serve” basis.

In its final days, A.F.C. Raytown will open:

Tuesday, May 30 – 5-9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30 – 5-10 p.m. – Free Arthur Bryant’s starting at 6 pm and Season Finale showing at 7 pm

Thursday, June 1 – 5-10 p.m.

Friday, June 2 – 5-10 p.m.

The Emmy-winning show “Ted Lasso” follows an collegiate American football coach, played by Sudeikis, who moves to England to host a professional soccer team, AFC Richmond, despite knowing nothing about coaching soccer. Earlier this year, the feel-good show’s cast visited the White House to discuss mental health, a common, reoccurring theme in the show.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.