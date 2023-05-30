Gun, ammo, cash stolen from unlocked car in Manhattan over the weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handgun, ammunition and cash were stolen from a car that was left unlocked in Manhattan over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6 a.m. on Friday, May 26, officials were called to the 2700 block of Brittany Ter. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 24-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman who reported the woman’s car had been unlocked overnight and was entered.

During the crime, the man reported his .39 revolver, 20 rounds of ammunition and $15 cash were stolen from inside the vehicle.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the pair about $435. Anyone with information about the crime should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

