GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say

WSMV4's Brendan Tierney reports.
By Daniel Smithson, Brendan Tierney and Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNING: This story contains disturbing content.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a man was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman while she fed her infant child at a park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryean L. Floyd, 24, is charged with aggravated rape causing bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping.

Floyd, the victim and her child met at Nashville’s Shelby Park on Thursday after previously agreeing to meet up, according to an arrest report. They spent some time together, but after a while, the woman decided it was time to take her child home, WSMV reports.

Before the woman left, she started to feed her child in her car’s back seat, police said. That’s when Floyd allegedly lifted the woman’s skirt and forcibly raped her, according to the arrest report.

In an audio recording of the five-minute attack, the woman begging the suspect to stop, along with the crying infant, can be heard, police said.

The victim was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital for medical attention.

The attack happened in a parking lot near a playground at Shelby Bottoms, according to the affidavit.

Monique Becker brings her 2-year-old son there every week and said she was not surprised because the park often has concerning people in it.

“I always lock my doors and stay alert, monitor who is around me,” Becker said. “I don’t let people get too close, like 10 feet, and then, I start looking behind me and start thinking of contingency plans should they do anything that’s in my bubble.”

Other people told WSMV they generally feel safe in East Nashville but still only go to the park during the day and stay in a group. Some even share their location with family members just in case something bad does happen.

“I’ve come out here several times and always felt very safe,” Grayson Perkins said. “This whole community feels very safe. You see kids walking to school. You see women jogging at night. I think it is a travesty what happened.”

Floyd is being held on a $65,000 bond but does not currently show up on Metro Nashville’s jail roster. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas
FILE
Investigation begins after shots fired near Highland Park area in Topeka
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road...
Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility

Latest News

Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood...
1 dead, 5 injured in South Carolina shooting
A fire is seen in Kyiv after a Russian drone attack in the early hours of Tuesday.
As attacks on Kyiv continue, Russia says drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack
13 News This Morning At 5AM
President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in...
Crucial days ahead as debt ceiling deal goes for vote and Biden calls lawmakers for support