GO Topeka director of business to participate in business leadership program

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - GO Topeka Director of Business and Talent Initiatives Trina Goss was selected to participate in a business leadership program.

According to Greater Topeka Partnership, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation said on Tuesday, May 30 that Goss was selected to participate in the eighth cohort of the Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, and trade associations with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

Goss commented about participating in the Business Leads Fellowship Program.

“I’m extremely excited and honored to be named a Business Leads fellow,” Goss said. “This program is a great opportunity, and I look forward to connecting with inspiring professionals from across the country, as we learn and grow in this space together. In Topeka and Shawnee County, we’re aiming to do a better job of connecting educators and employers, so area students are more aware of the amazing careers that are available in our community. Through the Business Leads fellowship, I hope to share insights we’re learning through that process, while also gaining perspective on the tough challenges other communities are facing, along with the innovative solutions they’re proposing.”

Following a competitive application and selection process, Goss was selected, along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals and association leaders, to participate in the eighth class of the program. The six-month program consists of both in-person and virtual meetings and will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary education and workforce development.

Senior Vice President of the Center for Education and Workforce Cheryl Oldham shared a comment about the program.

“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” said Oldham. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”

According to Greater Topeka Partnership, upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of more than 250 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation that regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.

Learn more about the Business Leads Fellowship Program at the program’s website.

