Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias to grace Prairie Band Casino stage with sold out standup

Gabriel Iglesias is set to perform for a sold out crowd at Prairie Band Casino on July 27, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will once again grace the stage at Prairie Band Casino and Resort with his latest standup which has already sold out.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort has announced that on Thursday, July 27, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will bring the comedy back to town. He is one of the nation’s most successful stand-up comedians and has performed to sold-out crowds globally. He is also one of the most-watched comedians with almost 1 billion views on YouTube and more than 25 million fans across social media platforms.

In 2018, officials noted that Iglesias was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” alongside giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. On May 7, he will make history as the first comedian to perform and film his third standup special at Dodger Stadium.

According to Prairie Band, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of “Mr. Iglesias” a multi-cam Netflix original comedy series - currently streaming seasons 1-3. He has also released two standup specials for the streaming service - One Show Fits All and I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry.

Officials indicated that feature film credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2. His voice has been heard in many animated films, most recently Ugly Dolls, Coco, The Star and Ferdinand. He is one of a handful of comedians with a theatrically released standup film, The Fluffy Movie.

For more information about the event, click HERE.

