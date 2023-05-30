Four members reappointed to Kansas Judicial Council

Chief Justice Marla Luckert reappointed four members to the Kansas Judicial Council.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Justice Marla Luckert reappointed four members to the Kansas Judicial Council.

Kansas Judicial Branch announced the reappointment to four-year terms ending June 30, 2027, includes:

  • Vic Braden, deputy attorney general, criminal litigation division, Kansas Attorney General’s Office
  • Chief Judge Amy Harth, 6th Judicial District, composed of Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties
  • Joseph Jeter, Hays, lawyer
  • Chief Justice Marla Luckert, Kansas Supreme Court

According to Kansas Judicial Branch, the Legislature created the Kansas Judicial Council to study the judicial branch of government and recommend improvements in the administration of justice. The council undertakes studies in many areas of law and may accept assignments from the Legislature and the Kansas Supreme Court.

Kansas Judicial Branch indicated work may involve drafting legislation and court rules, writing books and manuals, publishing forms used in legal proceedings, preparing jury instructions, and making reports and recommendations.

Kansas Judicial Branch noted the chief justice appoints eight of the council’s 10 members. Chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees also serve on the council.

