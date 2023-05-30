Fork in the Road: Silver’s Lake newest eatery boasts authentic Mexican food

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake has a new restaurant in town, but the shop owners want to ensure the public knows about the restaurant’s new location and authentic Mexican food.

La Victoria, located at 10025 Highway 24, opened in early 2023 and now offers its customers a menu filled with classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, fajitas, and burritos, along with various seafood, steak, chicken, and vegetarian options.

The new Mexican eatery also offers specials throughout the week, such as:

Lunch specials every day

Dinner and drink specials in the afternoon

16 oz. margaritas for $2.99

Happy Hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday Appetizers and drinks are half-off



A representative and family friend of the owners, Yesenia Gonzalez, said the owners wanted to promote their new business because they are concerned the public is unaware of their move to Silver Lake. According to Gonzalez, the owners used to own the Amigos West Topeka Mexican Restaurant at 2919 SW Wanamaker, but that restaurant closed before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They have rebranded,” said Gonzalez. “It used to be amigos west over there by Hy-vee, but now they are here, so they are really excited to see their customers they have and see new customers, new faces, and they want to let people have a good time.”

It wasn’t until the owners heard about a Silver Lake building for sale from a friend and decided to buy it. The building previously housed Casa Hernandez, another Mexican eatery that has since moved locations.

Gonzalez said La Victoria does offer catering services if needed and can place to-go orders. The phone number to place orders is 785-319-2022.

“If people want to know about catering services or any other services. Just ask, and they will be happy to let them know if they do offer that service. They are more than willing to offer that to the community and do anything for the people. They are customers. They really want to help the customers and want to make sure they have authentic Mexican food.”

The restaurant’s head chef Victor Hugo Ayala Silva has been a cook for 15 years and still maintains a passion for it. He enjoys seeing customers satisfied at the end of their meal.

“Hugo... He really wants people to come and love his food because he loves to cook,” said Gonzalez. “He is passionate about his cooking. He has been doing it for 15 years. He loves to be a cook.

Silva told 13 NEWS in Spanish, “He loves cooking. He loves that people leave here satisfied with a smile on their face,” translated by Gonzalez.

La Victoria is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To check our La Victoria’s Facebook page, click HERE.

