Fiesta Topeka royalty candidate food sales in full swing

Fiesta Queen candidate Lourie Rodriguez talks about how the competition is a family tradition.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Entering the Fiesta Royalty competition is a family tradition for Lourie Rodriguez.

Her mother won the queen title in 1997, and her brother and cousin won the previous two king crowns. So it was only natural she would throw her hat in the ring when the opportunity arose.

Rodriguez and Monse Cortes are the royalty candidates for the 90th anniversary Fiesta Topeka. Money raised from the fundraising efforts benefit Holy Family School.

Cavazos said the efforts of the royalty candidates are a large part of the total money raised through Fiesta, and go a long way in assisting with school operations and providing scholarships for families.

The Fiesta royalty candidate food sales are held at the Marlo Cuevas Balandran Activity Center on the Our Lady of Guadalupe grounds, 216 NE Branner.

Lourie’s next food sales will be held the week of June 11. She’s already had her first two weeks of sales. She says gorditas are her family’s specialty.

Monse’s food sales will be held the weeks of May 28 and June 25

Both candidates will be part of food sales taking place during the Brass Rail Cornhole Tournament, 11 am to 7 pm June 10, 401 NE Emmett.

