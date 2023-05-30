Emporia State volleyball adding Kansas athletes for next season

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - New head coach Ken Murczak released his new recruiting class which has a several Kansas natives.

Camilla Ossola is a sophomore Outside Hitter who comes over from Johnson County Community College. She’s orginally from Italy who earned a U.S scholarship while at Silver Lake High School. Ossola is a 6-0 sophomore transfer from Johnson County Community College. Ossola racked up 106 kills at JCCC as a freshman as the Cavaliers placed fourth at the 2022 NJCAA DII Volleyball National Championship.

Kaitlyn Stout is from Overland Park, Kansas who enters her freshman season from Blue Valley High School as an Outside Hitter. Stout is a 5-11 freshman from Blue Valley HS and joins Emporia State as an outside hitter. Stout helped lead BVHS to a 31-11 record and 6A Kansas State Runner Up finish.

Brailee Bogle is from Wichita, Kansas. Bogle is a freshman setter coming over from Wichita Northwest High School. Bogle is a 6-0 freshman from Wichita North HS and joins Emporia State as a setter. Bogle was selected as an Honorable Mention Class 6A All-State by the Kansas Volleyball Association.

Finally, Lillian Ziegler from Council Grove High School. She enters her freshman season as a Middle Blocker. Zeigler is a 6-2 freshman from Council Grove HS and joins Emporia State as a middle blocker. Zeigler was a unanimous All Flint Hills League selection. She was also named to the 25 North Central Volleyball Players to watch list in 2022 by KSHSAA.

Emporia State is scheduled to start the season on September 1-2 at the Kansas City Classic.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.