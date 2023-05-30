Crash slows traffic at midtown Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash tied up traffic for about 45 minutes Tuesday morning at a midtown Topeka intersection.

The collision was reported around 10 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 10th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A Buick Century sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene by a wrecker.

Authorities said the other vehicle also had to be towed from the scene.

The crash slowed traffic in the eastbound lanes of S.W. 10th Avenue.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.