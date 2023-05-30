Crash slows traffic at midtown Topeka intersection

A two-vehicle crash tied up traffic Tuesday morning at S.W. 10th Avenue and Lincoln Street in midtown Topeka. A Buick Century, shown here, was towed from the scene. It wasn't immediately known if anyone was taken to the hospital.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash tied up traffic for about 45 minutes Tuesday morning at a midtown Topeka intersection.

The collision was reported around 10 a.m. Tuesday at S.W. 10th Avenue and Lincoln Street.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A Buick Century sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed from the scene by a wrecker.

Authorities said the other vehicle also had to be towed from the scene.

The crash slowed traffic in the eastbound lanes of S.W. 10th Avenue.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

