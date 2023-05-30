Combat Air Museum sounds Taps in remembrance of lives lost

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Combat Air Museum held its 4th annual Memorial Day salute to veterans, Monday.

“It’s unbelievable because it’s a duty and an honor and a sacrifice to serve our nation,” says retired Air Force Captain, Herschel Stroud.

Hundreds have attended the event every year.

The short ceremony began with the positioning of the flag followed by remarks from retired army colonel and chaplain, Ronald Lee Cobb.

The National Anthem led into the folding of the American flag, then the sounding of Taps by retired Air Force Captain, Herschel Stroud.

“It’s an extremely meaningful thing because it reminds me not only of my brother that served in Europe during world war two but it reminds me of my service in the Korean war and it reminds me of my uncle who won the bugle that I played on and of all of the people that I’ve known while I was in the Airforce. What a marvelous career, a military career means for men and women of the united states,” Stroud says.

Stroud says the salute is one that he holds dear to his heart.

“When I see a person that I played taps for then I’m greeted by the bereaved widow or the bereaved son or daughter it moves me extremely emotionally because I know that I have had something to do with giving a final essence to the life of their loved one and that means an awful lot to me,” says Stroud.

