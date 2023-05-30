Child Care Aware’s new Executive Director steps up to her latest role

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The newly dubbed Executive Director of Child Care Aware has stepped up to take on her latest role.

Child Care Aware announced on Tuesday, May 30, that the Board of Directors has selected Sarah Elsen as the agency’s new Executive Director. She will lead the organization after Reva Wywadis steps down. Wywadis has served in the position since 2006 and will retire on Aug. 1.

Previously, the agency said Elsen served as the Operations Director of Building Blocks and Director of Guest Experience, Volunteer Services and Auxiliary Liaison at Stormont Vail Health. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Communication from Emporia State University and a master’s in Management from Baker University.

As Executive Director, Child Care Aware noted that Elsen will create partnerships and relationships within the communities served by the agency. Her duties will include staff and operational management, strategic planning, development and overseeing fundraising efforts. Her leadership experience and deep passion for childcare will advance the agency’s mission.

“I am thrilled to be joining Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. I love the mission of the organization and look forward to building upon all the great things that Reva, the staff and the board have accomplished,” Elsen said.

Child Care Aware indicated Elsen lives in the Capital City and will begin her new role on May 30.

