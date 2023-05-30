Busy Central Topeka road closes as water main break impacts the area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy road in Central Topeka has been closed as a large water main break continues to impact the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka announced on Tuesday, May 30, that crews have completely closed SW 21st St. between Clay and Buchanan.

Crews said the closure was made as a large water main break impacts the area.

Officials expect the road to remain closed for 2 to 3 weeks depending on the weather.

