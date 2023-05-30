Busy Central Topeka road closes as water main break impacts the area

A busy road in Central Topeka has been closed as a large water main break continues to impact the area.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy road in Central Topeka has been closed as a large water main break continues to impact the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka announced on Tuesday, May 30, that crews have completely closed SW 21st St. between Clay and Buchanan.

Crews said the closure was made as a large water main break impacts the area.

Officials expect the road to remain closed for 2 to 3 weeks depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas
FILE
Investigation begins after shots fired near Highland Park area in Topeka
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road...
Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility

Latest News

FILE
Lake Shawnee road to close as crews replace drainage tube
Busy Central Topeka road closes as water main break impacts the area
Rewatered segment of Mill Creek near Washington, Kansas.
Focus of Kansas Keystone Pipeline spill shifts to restoration instead of recovery
FILE
New Kansas oral history collections completed, others include new interviews