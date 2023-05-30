Man killed after bulldozer submersion in N Wichita

Submersion in N Wichita.
Submersion in N Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 1:15 p.m. The person who drove into the water was pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts by EMS.

The response came at 10:54 a.m., to a site under construction for a future subdivision. When crews arrived, a bulldozer had slid off the sand embankment and rolled off the sandpit. A special operation dive team searched inside the water and located the bulldozer and its cab.

Crews removed the driver and got him to shore, but resuscitation was unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a bulldozer submission in the 2800 block of W. Keywest Ct. in north Wichita, southwest of Park City.

The Wichita Fire Department said crews responded to the scene at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. A call was received that the bulldozer and “possibly the operator” went into the water while work was being done.

People are urged to stay away from the area while emergency crews work.

There will be rescue teams in and on the water with divers and equipment to work the scene.

