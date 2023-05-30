Brown County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of heatstroke conditions

Brown County Sheriff John D. Merchant warns county residents about heatstroke conditions.
Brown County Sheriff John D. Merchant warns county residents about heatstroke conditions.(WSAZ)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Brown County Sheriff John D. Merchant warns county residents about heatstroke conditions.

Sheriff Merchant announced that with warmer temperatures on the way, so are conditions for heatstroke. One child’s death is too many when it comes to this preventable tragedy. He urges parents and guardians not to leave young and infant children in a vehicle unattended, even for a short amount of time. Additionally, he encourages parents not to leave the windows cracked and the vehicle on while a child or infant is in the vehicle in the instance that the vehicle shuts off and temperatures soar.

Sheriff Merchant said the best option is to make sure an older adult or family member supervises the children or to make sure to leave them with a qualified caregiver or family member.

According to statistics, a child dies from heatstroke about once every ten days from being left unattended in a hot vehicle. Heatstroke is the No. 1 leading cause of non-crash vehicle fatalities for children under 15. In addition, 80% of the increase in temperature happens in the first 10 minutes. Children have died from heatstroke in cars in temperatures as low as 60 degrees. These types of child deaths are 100% preventable.

Vehicle heatstroke occurs when a child is left inside a hot vehicle, allowing the child’s temperature to rise quickly. Sheriff Merchant said even with the windows open, the temperature inside the car could reach 125 degrees in minutes. Cracking the window does not help slow the heating process or decrease the maximum temperature.

The signs of heatstroke include:

  • red, hot, and moist or dry skin,
  • no sweating,
  • a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse,
  • throbbing,
  • headache,
  • dizziness,
  • nausea,
  • confusion,
  • being grouchy, and
  • Acting strangely.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help prevent vehicular heatstroke from happening by:

  • being aware when in parking lots, garages, or anywhere vehicles may be parked
  • being on the lookout for any small children left unattended in vehicles,
  • notify law enforcement immediately by calling 911, and
  • staying with the vehicle until help arrives.

Sheriff Merchant noted pets are also susceptible to heatstroke in vehicles, just like children. All pets need a constant supply of fresh, clean water, especially in the summer.

Sheriff Merchant urges residents to check on children and the elderly as temperatures rise.

