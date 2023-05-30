Animal Control asking for info after kitten left at shelter door in sealed box

RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - Animal control officers said someone left a kitten in a sealed box outside a shelter.

The Raymore Animal Control Facebook page stated that animal shelter workers found a box with “Stray Kitten” written on it at their facility on Tuesday.

The box had been taped up, completely sealed.

Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or dump an animal in the City of Raymore.

Anyone with information has been asked to call (816) 892-3053.

