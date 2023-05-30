All clear given after Manhattan apartment residents warned to shelter in place

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of a Manhattan apartment complex have been given the all-clear after they were told to shelter in place on Memorial Day.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29, officials were called to the Scenic Woods apartments in the 300 block of Hunter Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a mental health crisis.

When officials arrived, they said they found a resident who had threatened to harm themselves. An emergency alert was sent out to urge residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

RCPD noted the resident safely exited the apartment building just before 3:40 p.m. and no injuries were reported. Residents were then given the all-clear and were able to resume normal activities in the area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas
FILE
Investigation begins after shots fired near Highland Park area in Topeka
FILE
3-vehicle collision near Derby ends with at least one fatality
Chad Martin, father of 10-year-old Rielynn Martin, is asking for prayers as his daughter...
Father asks for prayers after 10-year-old daughter suffers brain injury in Winfield Lake boat crash
Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road...
Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
A man was taken to a local hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night...
Man injured in Monday night crash on North Topeka highway
Storm chance this afternoon
A Silver Alert has been issued statewide as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is searching for...
Statewide silver alert issued for man suffering dementia symptoms believed to be traveling