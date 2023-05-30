All clear given after Manhattan apartment residents warned to shelter in place

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of a Manhattan apartment complex have been given the all-clear after they were told to shelter in place on Memorial Day.

The Riley County Police Department says that around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29, officials were called to the Scenic Woods apartments in the 300 block of Hunter Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a mental health crisis.

When officials arrived, they said they found a resident who had threatened to harm themselves. An emergency alert was sent out to urge residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

RCPD noted the resident safely exited the apartment building just before 3:40 p.m. and no injuries were reported. Residents were then given the all-clear and were able to resume normal activities in the area.

