Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track and Field Stadium
2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
Glacier National Park drowning victim identified as KU student
Authorities are investigating a serious injury two-vehicle crash in Lyon County.
Serious injury two-vehicle crash sends four to hospital in Lyon County
One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 27th, in Wyandotte...
One dead following motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services

Latest News

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Car seen after driven into water at beach
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa
(File)
Family perishes in collision with propane tanker caused by steer in SE Kansas
Fire crews were called early Monday to the Topeka Correctional Facility at 815 S.E. Rice Road...
Crews respond to report of smoke in building at Topeka Correctional Facility