Topeka Cemetery honors Vietnam veterans

By Jerick Tafoya
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local cemetery celebrated Memorial Day by honoring the veterans of Vietnam.

The Vietnam Veterans’ Bell Tower Ceremony occurred Monday morning at the Topeka Cemetery.

The remembrance recognized the fallen members and associates of the 604 chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, rifle salute and the playing of taps.

The ceremony concluded with a wreath placement at the Vietnam Memorial in Topeka’s Garfield Park.

