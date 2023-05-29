Salute Our Heroes: Retiring Topeka High principal put students first

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rebecca Morrisey realized a long time ago that it would be virtually impossible to please everybody all the time.

So she took a more realistic approach: Find the best solution for the most people and make decisions accordingly.

That philosophy served Morrisey well in her 40 years as an educator, administrator and coach at both the high school and college levels.

Morrisey, 61, announced her retirement recently to take effect at the end of June.

That means that she has just seen the last of students, dealing with parents and working with faculty and staff members.

She says she’s looking forward to the inevitable change of pace that’ll be coming her way.

But as she stood this past Wednesday in the main hallway of Topeka High, wearing a shirt that said “Happy Last Day of School,” and as she watched students file past her for the final day as principal, she acknowledged the experience was a bit “surreal.”

Morrisey plans to spend her time, at least as she enters retirement, with her grown children and her grandchildren. Her children live in Minnesota and the Kansas City area.

A former college basketball player and coach, she said she’s already made plans to help at a basketball camp that one of her children will run in Minnesota. One of her granddaughters, coincidentally, will be in that camp.

Morrisey also is fending off requests to be an official for high school basketball games.

She’s also considering options to be a consultant for schools.

Her 40 years in education certainly gives her that right.

Morrisey came to Topeka high in 2016 and served seven years as principal.

The most dramatic time came when COVID-19 all but shut down schools, not only in Topeka but across much of the nation.

Morrisey said she was especially proud of the increase in the school’s graduation rate, improving from around 73 percent when she arrived to around 95 percent by the time she left.

She said the thing she’ll miss the most is “the people” at the historic downtown Topeka school.

Yet she acknowledged that the time had come for her to step aside, and that she was certain her successor will find new ways to continue building on the school’s long history, as well as the progress that has been made in recent years.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.