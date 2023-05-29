Resource Deputy talks suicidal teen down from Worlds of Fun water tower

A deputy successfully talked a teenager suffering from suicidal thoughts down from the Worlds...
A deputy successfully talked a teenager suffering from suicidal thoughts down from the Worlds of Fun water tower.(Clay County, Mo., Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A School Resource Deputy in Missouri successfully talked a teenager suffering from suicidal thoughts down from the Worlds of Fun water tower.

The Clay County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office says that just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officials with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department began to investigate reports of a missing teenager. The teen was found shortly after as they climbed the Worlds of Fun water tower at 5016 N. Bristol St.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the teen made it close to the top - about 115 feet above the ground. They said they wanted to speak only to Deputy Bransfield, the School Resource Deputy assigned to the child’s middle school.

Officials said Bransfield arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. when the teen asked him to climb the tower so they could say goodbye and thank him for everything he has done to help. Bransfiled discussed the child’s struggles with him for about 40 minutes after which he was able to convince the teen to safely climb down.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that an ambulance did take the teen to get treatment for their mental health.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track and Field Stadium
2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
Glacier National Park drowning victim identified as KU student
One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 27th, in Wyandotte...
One dead following motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County
Authorities are investigating a serious injury two-vehicle crash in Lyon County.
Serious injury two-vehicle crash sends four to hospital in Lyon County
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services

Latest News

FILE
Parents reminded to check back seats for children as temperatures begin to rise
FILE
Local artists aid students in launch of new creativity program for youth
Salina Police search for suspects who used financial cards stolen from vehicles at a local golf...
Officials search for woman suspected of burglarizing vehicles at golf course
FILE
High Court reverses Appeals Court claim it could not consider illegal sentence