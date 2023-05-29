Resource Deputy talks suicidal teen down from Worlds of Fun water tower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A School Resource Deputy in Missouri successfully talked a teenager suffering from suicidal thoughts down from the Worlds of Fun water tower.

The Clay County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office says that just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, officials with the Kansas City Missouri Police Department began to investigate reports of a missing teenager. The teen was found shortly after as they climbed the Worlds of Fun water tower at 5016 N. Bristol St.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the teen made it close to the top - about 115 feet above the ground. They said they wanted to speak only to Deputy Bransfield, the School Resource Deputy assigned to the child’s middle school.

Officials said Bransfield arrived at the scene around 10:15 p.m. when the teen asked him to climb the tower so they could say goodbye and thank him for everything he has done to help. Bransfiled discussed the child’s struggles with him for about 40 minutes after which he was able to convince the teen to safely climb down.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that an ambulance did take the teen to get treatment for their mental health.

