Officials warn of road closures ahead of UNBOUND Gravel

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While most streets will remain open as cyclists take to Emporia roadways for the UNBOUND Gravel bike race, some closures should be expected.

The Emporia Police Department says that starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, through 10 p.m. on Friday, June 2, the following streets will close for the UNBOUND Gravel Expo:

  • 600 and 700 blocks of Mechanic St.
  • 10 and 100 blocks of E. 7th Ave.
  • 10 block of E. 8th Ave.

Around 4,000 riders are set to take to the race’s multiple courses and drivers should expect to see an increase in bicycle traffic.

4K riders gear up to take on Garmin UNBOUND Gravel courses around Emporia

