Officials search for woman suspected of burglarizing vehicles at golf course

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Salina are searching for a woman they believe broke into several vehicles at a local golf course and stole wallets with financial cards.

The Salina Police Department says that on Thursday, May 18, officials were called to the Salina Municipal Golf Course at 2500 E. Crawford St. with reports of a vehicle burglary and illegal use of a financial card.

When officials arrived, they said several victims reported that an unknown suspect had broke into their vehicles while they were golfing. The suspect stole wallets that contained financial cards that were later used at retail establishments in Salina. Several transactions that totaled more than $4,200 were also made.

SPD indicated that video surveillance shows the suspects using the stolen financial cards to make purchases.

Salina police look for a suspect they say broke into several vehicles at the Municipal Golf Course on May 18, 2023. (Salina Police Department)

If anyone has information about the incident or knows who the individual pictured may be, they should report that information to SPD at 785-826-7210.

