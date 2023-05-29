Officials search for woman suspected of burglarizing vehicles at golf course

Salina Police search for suspects who used financial cards stolen from vehicles at a local golf...
Salina Police search for suspects who used financial cards stolen from vehicles at a local golf course on May 18, 2023.(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Salina are searching for a woman they believe broke into several vehicles at a local golf course and stole wallets with financial cards.

The Salina Police Department says that on Thursday, May 18, officials were called to the Salina Municipal Golf Course at 2500 E. Crawford St. with reports of a vehicle burglary and illegal use of a financial card.

When officials arrived, they said several victims reported that an unknown suspect had broke into their vehicles while they were golfing. The suspect stole wallets that contained financial cards that were later used at retail establishments in Salina. Several transactions that totaled more than $4,200 were also made.

SPD indicated that video surveillance shows the suspects using the stolen financial cards to make purchases.

Salina police look for a suspect they say broke into several vehicles at the Municipal Golf...
Salina police look for a suspect they say broke into several vehicles at the Municipal Golf Course on May 18, 2023.(Salina Police Department)

If anyone has information about the incident or knows who the individual pictured may be, they should report that information to SPD at 785-826-7210.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track and Field Stadium
2023 KSHSAA State Track & Field results
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
Glacier National Park drowning victim identified as KU student
One person is dead following a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, May 27th, in Wyandotte...
One dead following motorcycle crash in Wyandotte County
Authorities are investigating a serious injury two-vehicle crash in Lyon County.
Serious injury two-vehicle crash sends four to hospital in Lyon County
FILE
Memorial Day 2023 Services

Latest News

FILE
Parents reminded to check back seats for children as temperatures begin to rise
FILE
Local artists aid students in launch of new creativity program for youth
A deputy successfully talked a teenager suffering from suicidal thoughts down from the Worlds...
Resource Deputy talks suicidal teen down from Worlds of Fun water tower
FILE
High Court reverses Appeals Court claim it could not consider illegal sentence