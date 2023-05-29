Mt. Hope Cemetery honors veterans with Memorial Day ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mt. Hope Cemetery and Funeral Home hosted its Memorial Day ceremony to honor fallen veterans Monday morning.

Attendees gathered inside the chapel to observe ceremonial proceedings, beginning with the massing of the colors. Among those participating were several Topeka-area high school JROTC groups, the Topeka Police Department, and members of the armed forces.

Sue Cochran attended today’s ceremony, she told 13 News that she was paying tribute to her loved ones who served.

“We don’t realize how much sacrifice it is to keep a freedom for those that are serving or have served.” she said.

The Capital City Chorus performed a number of military-themed tunes including the Armed Forces Medley, during which service women and men were asked to stand for acknowledgement during their branches official song.

“It is very welcome that we have so many opportunities to reflect and show that we care.” Cochran said.

Visitors also emphasized the importance of younger generations understanding the history behind Memorial Day and respecting those who found and died for this nation. Cochran brought her son and one of his friends along to the ceremony hoping to impress upon them the significance of this day.

“It’s very important stopping here and listening,” said James Bunker, commander of the Kansas chapter of Disabled American Veterans. “and seeing the young kids involved in JROTC so they get instilled in them what this day is about.”

Following the service, Mt. Hope provided attendees with flags and flowers to decorate the graves of loved ones who served.

