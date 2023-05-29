Moran recognizes Memorial Day as spousal benefit legislation introduced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of Memorial Day, Kansas’ senior U.S. Senator took the time to honor those who have felt the true cost of freedom.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) - lead Republican of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee - took a moment on Sunday, May 28, to recognize Memorial Day.

“I recently had the honor to present an American flag to a World War II Kansas veteran and thank him for his service. Speaking to World War II veterans, I am reminded of the heroic sacrifices thousands from the Greatest Generation and throughout our nation’s history made to protect the world from tyranny,” Sen. Moran noted. “Decades come and go, but we will always remember the service of the men and women who fought and died in far-off places like Germany, Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan – to defend our freedoms and our way of life. We also recognize that military service is family service, and no one knows better the true cost of freedom than those who have lost a loved one as a result of their military service. This Memorial Day, I want to take time to honor our fallen servicemembers. To those brave Americans who gave their lives in defense of this nation, and to their families: we respect you; we thank you for your service, and we love you.”

Moran indicated he introduced a resolution that was recently passed to recognize the 50th anniversary of the homecoming of Vietnam prisoners of war. He also introduced the Love Lives On Act to allow spouses of deceased servicemembers to keep certain benefits from the VA and the Department of Defense - if they remarry before 55 years of age.

To read the full text of the 50th-anniversary resolution, click HERE.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

