Memorial Day: Mild with isolated showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hopefully you have an idea of what we’re going to be dealing with for the upcoming week with the showers/storms that developed yesterday across northeast KS. If not, it was spotty with most spots dry. Temperatures remain in the 80s for highs and lows in the 60s.

Taking Action:

With all the storm chances this week, most of each day will be dry as the showers/storms will be hit and miss. Even if you don’t get rain where you are, you may be close enough to a t-storm at some point and as always, When Thunder Roars Go Indoors. There isn’t one particular day that confidence is high enough where you need to cancel outdoor plans. With that said, there is a chance the rain becomes a bit more widespread by Friday and Saturday but still shouldn’t keep you from keeping those outdoor plans at this time, just keep checking back daily for updates.

Remember to stay safe if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time: Hydrate with plenty of WATER and don’t forget the sunscreen.



With all the storm chances each day and even at night, the risk for severe weather is very low all week. While it’s possible that some stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds, lightning and locally heavy rain will remain the primary concerns. Most of the storms will likely occur in the afternoon hours due to daytime heating but morning and overnight showers/storms will remain possible as well.

Normal High: 81/Normal Low: 60 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers/storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers/storms. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers/storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s, low 90s can’t be ruled out in some spots. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will remain dependent on cloud cover and/or rain with minimal changes to the airmass. This means highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s will dominate the area for the next 8 days. There are signs this weather pattern starts to break down by the middle part of next week which could lead to more variability in the forecast but as always check back daily for updates.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.